Devendra Fadnavis: We Will Not Let Savarkar Issue Go Unless Rahul Gandhi Apologizes

BJP leader and former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis on Monday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remark on Veer Savarkar. Fadnavis said that Rahul Gandhi has insulted Savarkar and they sought an apology from Gandhi against it.

Speaking to the media Fadnavis said, "In the Maharashtra Assembly, Rahul Gandhi made a statement on Veer Savarkar. We had given a notice in the Vidhan Sabha today against his action and when I stood up to speak about it, the speaker dismissed everything I said in the pride of Savarkar. I have raised a question in the Vidhan Sabha that is this a Britisher's legislative assembly or is it an independent India's legislative assembly because in British rule we could not speak about Savarkar. I'm stunned that the Chief Minister and other Shiv Sena MLAs also did not speak a word on this. The hunger for power has made them keep quiet and this is an insult to Savarkar. We will not let this go unless Rahul Gandhi apologises for his statement."

In an act of protest, the BJP MLAs along with Devendra Fadnavis wore caps that read 'I am Savarkar' in Nagpur. The BJP, in the agitation against Rahul Gandhi's "I am not Rahul Savarkar" statement, arrived for the Maharashtra Assembly's winter session wearing the caps. On Sunday, miffed over the Congress leader's statement, Fadnavis declared to move a condemnation motion in the Maharashtra Assembly.

'Shameful act'

Earlier on Sunday, expressing his dismay over Rahul Gandhi's assertations and calling it "shameful", BJP's Fadnavis said that the Congress leader will fail to endure 12 hours of what Savarkar did for 12 years. He claimed that Rahul Gandhi is unaware of the Savarkar, the Hindu ideologue. Moreover, said that no one becomes a 'Gandhi' by just adding it to their name.

The BJP leader said, "Today, the statement of Rahul Gandhi is shameful. He maybe does not know anything about Savarkar. Facing imprisonment twice in the Kala Pani (Cellular Jail in Andamans) has happened only to one person, Veer Savarkar. No one has probably faced the torture that Savarkar did for 12 years inside the prison. Rahul Gandhi can't even spend 12 hours in such a prison and hence, he has no right to say this. One doesn't become a 'Gandhi' by just adding it to your name. It was an absolutely wrong statement."

