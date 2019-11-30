UP: DM Devendra Kumar Suspends 2 Teachers For Not Being Able To Read English

The District Magistrate (DM) of the Unnao region of Uttar Pradesh (UP), on Saturday, suspended two government school teachers in Sikandarpur Sarausi for failing to read a couple of lines in English during an inspection. Post the November 28 surprise inspection, the Magistrate has instructed the Basic Shiksha Adhikari to suspend the two teachers who failed to read in English.

READ | Tejashwi Yadav alleges apathy of Nitish govt on basic issues like hospitals & education

While interacting with the media, the Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Pradeep Kumar Pandey sated, " An inspection was done by District Magistrate (DM) Devendra Kumar Pandey, and I was also part of the inspection. In classes 6 and 8 when the lessons were asked to be read in Hindi then most students were able to do that. But when the students were made to read in English then most of them failed, and even some teachers failed to do so."

Adding further he said, "the District Magistrate asked the teachers that if they themselves could not read in English then how would they teach the students."

READ | UP govt school shocker: English teacher fails to read a few lines in the language

Government School Teacher fails to read lines in English during an inspection

In a video that has surfaced online, the English teacher, identified as Raja Kumari was instructed by the District Magistrate, Devendra Kumar Pandey on a surprise check to read from an 8th class textbook during which the teacher can be seen visibly uncomfortable and struggling to read the lines. This surprise inspection was carried out on November 28 in a school in Sikandarpur Sarausi by District Magistrate (DM) Devendra Kumar Pandey. He said that he was trying to assess the ground situation of the state of affairs in government schools, accompanied by other officials. This incident brings light to the sad state of affairs when it comes to the educational framework in India.

#WATCH Unnao: An English teacher fails to read a few lines of the language from a book after the District Magistrate, Devendra Kumar Pandey, asked her to read during an inspection of a govt school in Sikandarpur Sarausi. (28.11) pic.twitter.com/wAVZSKCIMS — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 30, 2019

READ | English school teacher in Uttar Pradesh fails to read the language during the inspection

WATCH: Teachers protest in Kalaburagi, demand promotion for senior lecturers

(With inputs from ANI)