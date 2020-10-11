Devika Responds To PM's Praise For Himachali Folk Song; 'never Expected The Popularity'

While responding to the recent appreciation from PM Narendra Modi, Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakar and social media users, Devika, a student from Kerala, told ANI that she had never expected to become this popular as she had never learnt music in the past. She also thanked her teacher for encouraging her to sing. Devika also said that in the future, she aspires to become a doctor and a playback singer.

#WATCH Devika, a student from Kerala, sings a folk song from Himachal Pradesh. She received appreciation from PM Modi after a video of her singing the song went viral on social media.



She says, "I thank my teacher who recently encouraged me to sing & also taught me music. " pic.twitter.com/1Ey2L7ti66 — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2020

PM Modi lauds Devika

PM Modi praised Devika, a class 9th student of Kendriya Vidyalaya at Pattom in Thiruvananthapuram, for singing the Himachali song, ‘Chamba kitni door’. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi along with a report about the girl from Manorama News channel wrote that he is proud of Devika. The tweet in Malayalam quoted, "I am proud of Devika. Her melodious rendering strengthens the essence of 'One India, Great India'!".

Himachal CM also hails Devika

Responding to PM Modi’s tweet, Devika told a news channel that she never thought she would be congratulated by the prime minister himself. Prime Minister Modi’s tweet came just a day after Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur shared the video of Devika, saying she has “won hearts of the entire state.” In a Facebook post, Thakur said that Kerala's daughter has enhanced the glory of his state by singing the famous Himachali song in her melodious voice. He also invited Devika to visit Himachal Pradesh.

“There is different magic in your voice, I pray to the Gods of Devbhoomi Himachal, let your melodious voice be recognized around the world. I invite daughter Devika to come to the state...you must come to Himachal and get to know the culture here more closely,” Thakur wrote on his Facebook account while sharing the video.

(With agency inputs)