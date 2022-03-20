Devote first half of all working days for site visits: Delhi PWD to officials

New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) The Delhi government's PWD department has directed its officials of the engineering wing to devote the first half of all working days for field inspections to ensure construction projects are completed on time, officials said on Sunday.

Junior Engineers, Assistant Engineer and Executive Engineers will have to visit construction sites daily in the first half while Superintending Engineer will also conduct random daily inspections, they said. "Chief engineers will conduct mandatory site inspections at least twice a week in their respective zones and submit a report to the Engineer-in-Chief (EnC). "The EnC will monitor the inspections done by the officers and submit a fortnightly report for the perusal of the PWD (Public Works Department) Secretary," a PWD official told PTI.

The official said the department has also issued detailed instruction in this regard in a circular earlier this month. The circular issued by the PWD said that it is of utmost importance that all the ongoing projects are regularly monitored by the field officers to ensure scheduled progress and timely completion with optimum quality.

The circular said it is frequently observed that key field level officers of the PWD are often engaged in myriad meetings across various departments and other routinely file work, leaving them with little time for site visits and field inspections, which invariably contributes to tardiness and delays. "… to optimally and effectively utilise the expertise of the engineering cadre, it has been decided that the officers of the engineering wing shall, henceforth, devote the first half (Pre-Lunch session), on all working days, for field inspections/Site-visits of the ongoing projects under their respective jurisdiction. The inspections shall include all the ongoing works and projects, as well as, the maintenance work,” the circular said.

The circular added that quality of output and performance of the department should be maintained at the highest levels at all times. The department has also said that all engineers who inspect project sites should mandatorily share pictures of their inspection of the construction site. "The Engineer-in-Chief shall set up a WhatsApp group, wherein the inspecting officers would post photographs of the inspection of works done by them on a daily basis. The photographs of the site must include a snap taken in selfie mode also with proper date and time stamping," the PWD circular said. It added that a brief report on the field inspection shall also be submitted to the superintending engineer on daily basis.

These instructions came within a fortnight of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia took charge of PWD minister from Satyendar Jain. Sisodia was allocated the PWD portfolio on February 23. Soon after taking charge of the department, Sisodia had convened a number of meetings with officials and had directed the department to expedite pending projects and ensure their timely completion. PTI AKM TDS TDS

