Devotee Donates Gold Band Worth Rs 2 Cr To Shirdi Saibaba Temple

Shirdi, May 18 (PTI) A Hyderabad-based devotee has donated a band made of gold worth Rs 2 crore to the famous Saibaba temple in Maharashtra's Shirdi town, temple authorities said on Wednesday.

The devotee, Parthsarthi Reddy, wanted to donate the gold band for the Saibaba idol's throne in 2016, but the required procedure could not be completed then and the process later got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the temple trust's CEO, Bhagyashri Banayat, said.

"He has now donated the embossed gold band made from over four kg gold worth Rs 2 crore for the throne of Shri Saibaba," she said.

In 2007, another Hyderabad-based devotee had donated a throne of 94 kg of gold to the temple trust, she said.