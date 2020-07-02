Devotees Offer Prayers As Chardham Yatra Resumes In Uttarakhand Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

As the Chardham Yatra for Uttarakhand residents began on Wednesday, July 1 after months of closure due to COVID-19 spread, many devotees residing in Uttarakhand visited the Himalayan temples of Badrinath and Kedarnath to their offer prayers. The devotees strictly adhered to Standard Operating procedures (SOP) put in place by the state government before resuming the Yatra.

All the devotees are being screened for coronavirus symptoms by the doctors before entering the premises of the shrine. The railings of the complex are also covered with a cloth at Badrinath, as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of coronavirus. As the yatra was limited to the residents the devotees were at ease while offering their prayers as there was no rush.

"We were able to offer prayers to the lord easily this year as there is no rush," one of the devotees told ANI.

This year the devotees have been asked to stay at Joshimath and nearby areas instead of Badrinath. Moreover, in Kedarnath also around 55 devotees were lined up in neat rows to offer prayers to the god.

"Devasthanam Board has started the Chardham Yatra for the people. The police have been deployed and more than 55 devotees have come to visit the temple today," said Superintendent of Police Navneet Singh Bhullar.

He added that "the number of travellers have started increasing. Also, along with the police, the SDRF team is also stationed at Sonprayag, Gaurikund, Linchali, Bhimbali and Kedarnath. Pilgrims will be given immediate assistance in case of any problem during the journey".

Chardham Yatra for Uttarakhand residents began on Wednesday with 422 pilgrims applying for e-passes on the first day to visit the Himalayan shrines. Due to coronavirus spread the pilgrims cannot touch idols at the temples. Even the bells hanging inside the premises have been covered. There will be no prasad distribution also to avoid direct contact.

COVID-19 situation in Uttarakhand

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Uttarakhand has so far reported 2,947 total coronavirus cases out of which 589 are active cases. 2317 patients have recovered from the infection and 41 people have succumbed to it.

(Image ANI)