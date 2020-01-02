Devotees Offer Prayers At Golden Temple On Guru Gobind's Birth Anniversary

Devotees gathered in huge numbers at the Golden Temple in Amritsar to offer their prayers on the occasion of Guru Gobind's birth anniversary.

Born in Patna city of Bihar, Guru Gobind Singh was the 10th and last Guru of Sikhs. His birth anniversary is celebrated with much joy and fervour across the world where devotees visit Gurudwaras and take part in religious activities to mark the day. The day is also dedicated to serving poor and underprivileged as directed in the teachings of the holy Guru.

He was the tenth and last Gurus of Sikhs. Now Guru Granth Sahib is living Guru of Sikhs. He became Guru on Vaisakhi, 1676, following the martyrdom of his father, the ninth Guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur. Guru Tegh Bahadur resisted the forced conversions of the Hindu Kashmiri Pandits and non-Muslims to Islam and was publicly beheaded in 1675 on the orders of the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in Delhi for himself refusing to convert to Islam and saving Hindu Kashmiri Pandits and other non-Muslims. The martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur is remembered as the Shaheedi Divas every year on 24 November.