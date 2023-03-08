Devotees Offer Prayers, Take Holy Dip At Golden Temple On The Occasion Of Hola Mohalla

Devotees took a holy dip in 'Sarovar' and offered prayers at Golden Temple in Amritsar on the occasion of Hola Mohalla 2023.

The celebration of the three-day-long Sikh festival, ‘Hola Mohalla’ or Warrior Holi began at the Golden Temple in Amritsar today. Scores of devotees thronged the Golden temple to seek blessings and also took a holy dip in Sarovar on the occasion of Holla Mohalla.

Punjab | Devotees take a holy dip in 'Sarovar' and offer prayers at Golden Temple in Amritsar on the occasion of #HolaMohalla2023 pic.twitter.com/lOFxmKTXsD — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2023

The tradition of celebrating Holla Mohalla was started by the 10th Guru of Sikhs, Shri Guru Gobind Singhji in 1680 at Qila Anandgarh Sahib. The festival aims at strengthening the spirit of valour and victory in Sikhs by making them strong in body and mind.

Hola Mohalla: Change in the way festival was celebrated

According to Sikh historians, the Holla Mohalla was celebrated initially with people splashing colours at each other however Shri Guru Gobind Singhji added the element of military training with it. The community was bifurcated and taught to mock fights associating bravery with the practice of celebrating the festival.

#WATCH | Punjab: Devotees take a holy dip in 'Sarovar' and offer prayers at Golden Temple in Amritsar on the occasion of #HolaMohalla2023 pic.twitter.com/p7moripsf6 — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2023

This especially included his army known as Nihangs. The six-day festival is celebrated for three days at the Gurdwara Kiratpur Sahib and three days at Takht Shri Keshgarh Sahib Anandpur Sahib.

On this day, the Nihangs can be seen riding on elephants, and horses and performing acrobatic moves with weapons - traditional and modern.

The final day of the festival is known as the Guru ka Langar and is a day of communal feasting. The Gurudwaras provide free meals to all visitors, regardless of their caste or religion. This is a reflection of the Sikh belief in equality and the importance of serving others.

The Hola Mohalla festival is a unique and vibrant celebration of Sikh culture and tradition. It is a time for Sikhs to come together and celebrate their faith, and also an opportunity for the rest of the world to learn about Sikhism and its rich heritage.