Devotees Throng Haridwar's 'Har Ki Pauri' Ahead Of 'Shahi Snan'; COVID Curbs Go For A Toss

As India battles a second COVID-19 wave, devotees gathered in large numbers gathered at 'Har ki Pauri' on Sunday evening to view the Ganga aarti in Haridwar. The Maha Kumbh Mela's 'Shahi Snan' is scheduled to be held on 12th and 14th April. Visuals from the Ganga riverside show a large crowd of devotees, social distancing norms going for a toss with most of them not wearing masks. Uttarakhand has 6241 active COVID cases, 99486 recovered cases and 1752 fatalities. The hill state has administered 13,09,166 vaccine doses till date.

'Shahi Snan' scheduled to be held on 12th and 14th April during Haridwar Kumbh

Earlier in the day, Sanjay Gunjyal, Inspector-General of Police, Haridwar said, "the first bath was held on March 11 on the occasion of Mahashivratri, while the second will be held on April 12 and on April 14, the third royal bath will be taken by the 13 Akhadas". The IG also informed that the 13 Akhadas' processions will take place on highways where no vehicular traffic will be permitted.

Common devotees will be allowed to bathe in Bramha Kund until 7 am, after which no one will be allowed because the area will be reserved for the Akhadas. The royal bath will be open until the evening. However, other devotees are permitted to take holy dip on other ghats," he stated.

Apart from the 'Snan' guidelines, the state has allowed only people with a negative RT-PCR test report will be allowed to take part in the Kumbh Mela. The report should not be older than 72 hours and should be carried along by everyone, including those who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, every time while visiting between April 1-30. All entry points of Uttarakhand have been equipped with testing facilities, and if tested positive, there have been made arrangements for isolation as well.

The authorities have made it mandatory for the devotees to comply with COVID appropriate behaviour, which includes wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing at all time and sanitizing your hand with sanitiser or soap at regular intervals. Sanitiser dispensers have been placed all across for this purpose. Anybody found flouting norms will be subjected to penalties.

Uttarakhand govt frees 51 temples

On Friday, Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat revoked the earlier Trivendra Singh Rawat govt's 'Uttarakhand Char Dham Devasthanam Management Act' - freeing 51 temples from state government's control - including Haridwar and Badrinath. After meeting with leaders with Vishwa Hindu Parishad, CM Rawat said that the government will be 'freeing 51 temples from govt control'. In 2019, the Trivendra Singh Rawat government had passed the Uttarakhand Char Dham Devasthanam Management Act in the Assembly taking over control of major Hindu religious institutions, as per reports, which was upheld by the Uttarakhand High Court.