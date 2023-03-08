WATCH | Devotees Throng Shri Banke Bihari Temple In Vrindavan To Offer Prayers On Holi

In the wake of Holi, devotees thronged Shri Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, to offer prayers on Wednesday, March 8.

The Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan is known for its unique rituals during the Holi celebration. While the main Holi festival takes place the day before in Banke Bihari Temple, Holi celebrations in Vrindavan and Mathura last for about four days (the day before the full moon).

Everyone is welcome to enter the temple and play Holi with Lord Krishna once the doors are opened. Priests hurl holy water and coloured powder at the crowds. Hymns are chanted all around. The ambience is extraordinary and filled with devotees from all over the country.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Devotees throng Shri Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan to offer prayers on the occasion of #Holi2023 pic.twitter.com/h3lzAU9wIQ — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 8, 2023

Holi is celebrated magnificently at Dwarakadheesh Temple near Vishram Ghat in Mathura as well. Holi commemorates the divine love between Lord Krishna and his beloved Radha. It also serves as a harvest celebration to honour the beginning of the spring season.

Hindu folklore suggests that Lord Krishna had a dark complexion, whereas his beloved Radha was relatively fair skinned. Krishna used to fear that Radha wouldn't embrace him because of their dissimilar skin tones. He voiced his displeasure to Yashoda, his mother.

Yashoda once made the remark that Radha's face might be painted to hide all the dissimilarities. Krishna followed his mother's instructions and applied gulal (colour) to Radha's face. And thus the festivities for Holi began. Vrindavan is the town where Lord Krishna is believed to have spent his childhood.