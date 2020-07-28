Devotees, Trusts Send In Silver Bricks Ahead Of Foundation-laying Ceremony Of Ram Mandir

Ahead of the highly anticipated Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan on August 5, sources have revealed that many devotees and associations are sending in silver bricks for the foundation laying ceremony in Ayodhya. As per reports of a news agency, the UP Bullion Association has donated silver bricks, weighing more than 40 kilograms to the RamJanmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, responsible for overseeing the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Meanwhile, many devotees have also come forward generously donating silver bricks for the temple construction.

The idea behind donating silver bricks sprouted after reports revealed that PM Modi will be laying the first foundation stone on the temple site which would be a pure silver bar brick weighing 22.6kg.

VHP's Champat Rai, however, has requested people to not send silver bricks for the temple which would be lost in the construction process but in turn donate the same amount to the temple construction trust which would be able to put that money to its best use.

CM Yogi reviews preparedness

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked all temples in Ayodhya to carry out special cleaning of their premises and light lamps on August 4 and 5 to celebrate the beginning of the construction of a grand temple of Lord Ram, PTI quoting its sources reported on Saturday.

The Chief Minister was on a short visit to Ayodhya to review the preparations for the foundation stone laying ceremony for the construction of the Ram temple. According to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust members, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Ayodhya on August 5 for the "bhoomi pujan" ceremony to begin the construction of the Ram temple.

A trust member had said that in view of the coronavirus pandemic, only 200 people would attend the ceremony and all social distancing norms will be followed at the event. The trust has estimated that construction of the temple will be completed in 3-3.5 years i.e by 2023.

(With Agency Inputs)