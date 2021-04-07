DG BSF Asthana Visits Indo-Pak Border Where Encounter Took Place With Pakistani Smuggler

The chief of the Border Security Force (BSF) Rakesh Asthana on April 7 visited the place where Encounter took place between BSF and Pakistani smuggler. Apart from hailing the troops for their outstanding display of courage and determination to guard the integrity of India, IPS DG BSF Asthana in presence of IPS SDG (WC) Surendra Panwar inaugurated ‘Khasa Shopping Complex’ in Amritsar.

DG BSF also inaugurated the BSF Interpretation Centre/Museum at Attari-Wagah border joint check post (JCP) between India and Pakistan. Asthana handed over the key of golf carts and was also part of the Sanjivani programme. On Wednesday. Images of IPS DG BSF’s trip to Amritsar were shared by the official Twitter account of BSF Punjab Frontier on April 7.

Pakistani smuggler shot near Indo-Pak border

On Wednesday, the Amritsar (rural) police in coordination with the BSF gunned down a Pakistani smuggler near the India-Pakistan border. The joint operation resulted in confiscating 22 packets of heroin that weighed nearly 22 kilograms, two AK-47 rifles, four magazines. A mobile phone, a plastic pipe and PKR 210 were also discovered by law enforcement.

As per the PTI report, the officials had specific information about the movement of Pakistani smugglers towards the territory of India with a consignment of drugs and thus while acting on the input, the Punjab police team led by SSP Dhruv Dahiya with BSF launched the operation at the Kakkar border outpost. The smuggler had even fired at Indian troops and was shot dead in return fire, a senior police official reportedly said.

During the preliminary investigation about the smuggling at the Indo-Pak border, it was found that he was known to two Indian counterparts who were residents of the Gurdaspur district and were currently in Belgium. SSP alleged that smuggler’s Indian counterparts are involved in anti-India activities at the behest of Pakistan’s ISI agency. The officials are currently digging out more information regarding the consignment being smuggled to India and its exact purpose.

Huge success for BSF

In a big success for the BSF, major recoveries were made under Punjab Frontier on the intervening night of April 6 and 7. Total recoveries in five separate incidents were made where a total of 60.630 kg heroin, 2 rifles, 4 magazines, 45 rounds, two Nokia feature mobile and two SIMs were found. One person was shot dead and one was caught alive.

Image credits: PTI/@BSF_Punjab/Twitter