Last Updated:

DG BSF Rakesh Asthana Pays Homage To Fallen Braves; Actor Akshay Kumar Accompanies

As the country is entering into the 75th year of Independence, DG BSF Sh Rakesh Asthana on Thursday paid floral tributes to the fallen brave hearts

Written By
Gargi Rohatgi
witter- @BSF_India, Instagram-Akshay Kumar

witter- @BSF_India, Instagram-Akshay Kumar


As the country enters into the 75th year of Independence, DG BSF (Border Security Force) Sh Rakesh Asthana on Thursday paid floral tributes in a solemn wreath-laying ceremony to Seema Praharis, who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar also accompanied Rakesh Asthana and paid homage to the fallen braves. 

Akshay Kumar meets BSF Jawans

Akshay Kumar on Thursday went to Jammu and Kashmir to meet the BSF jawans. The actor took to social media to share pictures from his visit and wrote that meeting real heroes is always a humbling experience. He took part in the wreath-laying ceremony and paid respect to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country. The official Twitter handle of BSF shared pictures from the ceremony.

READ | 36 female BSF recruits pass out from Subsidiary Training Centre in Punjab

The Bollywood actor met the soldiers of BSF in Jammu and Kashmir. He not only clicked pictures with the jawans, but also danced with them. He also paid respect to the jawans who sacrificed their lives for the country by laying a wreath on the war memorial.

READ | BSF nabs Chinese intruder at India-Bangladesh border; suspected to be China spy

Sharing some pictures from his visit, Akshay wrote, "Spent a memorable day with the @bsf_india Bravehearts guarding the borders today. Coming here is always a humbling experience meeting the real heroes My heart is filled with nothing but respect (sic)."

READ | Chinese national held along Indo-Bangla border in WB; BSF suspects could be spy
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

On the work front, Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of his next film Bell Bottom, which is set to release on July 27. The actor will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. The announcement of its release will be made soon. Apart from these films, he also has Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey and Atrangi Re.

READ | Chinese man caught on B'desh border smuggled 1,300 Indian SIM cards to his country: BSF

(Image: Twitter- @BSF_India, Instagram-Akshay Kumar)

READ | BSF medical chief succumbs to COVID-19
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND