DG CRPF Inspects Sunjwan Encounter Site, Security Beefed Up Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jammu and Kashmir on April 24, to mark Panchyati Raj Diwas with local self-government members, and in the aftermath of the Sunjwan encounter, the Union Territory's security has been beefed up and the area is under the radar of armed forces. On Friday, forces foiled a terror threat in the Valley wherein two terrorists of unknown terror groups were killed in an encounter. A CISF officer was also martyred and nine others were injured during the operation.

At present, DG CRPF & DG NIA Kuldeep Singh has arrived at the Sunjwan encounter site to take stock of the security situation while the area has been cordoned off. Jammu's Additional Director General of Police Mukesh Singh said the security in Jammu has been tightened ahead of PM Modi's arrival and provided a build-up to the encounter.

"We beefed up security arrangements ahead of the Prime Minister's visit but we got to know that two terrorists were hiding in the Sunjwan area. We cordoned the area early in the morning at around 4 am but terrorists sneaked out of the cordon they started firing. Our 5 soldiers were injured in the firing. A search operation was carried out and both terrorists were killed, both were neutralised and diffused," Jammu ADGP Mukesh Singh said.

"We have cleared the site operation is probably over. We are trying to ascertain the name of the organisation that was behind the incident," he added.

two terrorists were gunned down by security officers in Jammu’s Sunjwan region on Friday. In view of the stringency of the terror operation foiled by security officials in Jammu, NIA has been searching for incriminating evidence and material on the spot. The incident took place when a CISF bus carrying 15 personnel was proceedings towards Jammu airport and came under attack after terrorists lobbed a grenade and sprayed it with bullets before hiding in the nearby locality. The attack killed Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) SP Patel and injured others. The force retaliated effectively and neutralised two terrorists.

Security officials claimed that the Pakistan-based terrorists were planning to conduct a ‘suicide attack’ in the area and their infiltration could be a part of a ‘bigger conspiracy.’ DGP Dilbag Singh said that the two terrorists were part of a suicide squad of the Pakistan-based J-e-M terror group and their infiltration to be India in the RS Pura Sector could be a "big conspiracy" to sabotage PM Modi's visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

Republic Media Network reported from the site and captured the exclusive visuals of the agency investigating the plot where terrorists had sought shelter and had attacked security personnel.