DGCA Acts Against FTOs And CFIs For Safety Faults; Multiple Flight Instructors Suspended

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) ordered a probe into Flying training organisations (FTOs) following multiple accidents of their aircraft. The investigation which began in March has so far audited 30 out of 32 schools, following which the licence of one school has been suspended. It is important to mention here that multiple Chief Flight Instructors (CFI) have been suspended.

DGCA assesses safety standards of FTOs

The review of FTOs' safety standards led to shocking findings. The facilities at the FTOs had not fulfilled the requirement of DGCA as per the requirements. The statement of DGCA said, " Runway surface was found worn out, wind sock was found torn or nonstandard. Some instructors, student pilots and aircraft maintenance engineers did not undergo BA (breathalyser) test or submit undertaking prior to commencement of duty/exercise of privileges. In some cases, the equipment being used (for BA test) was not in compliance with the requirements or calibrated as required.”

“Aircraft with faulty or unserviceable instruments such as fuel gauges and stall warning were found to be used for training. There were deficiencies in ground training of student pilot like the overlap of flying training and ground training, lack of arrangement for ground training and not having the required instructors,” the regulator statement further added.

The DGCA also found out that in some flying training schools, the emergency response plan was not practised. The statement read, "Emergency response plan was not practised and contained obsolete contact details. The emergency response plan is of great importance when an accident/incident occurs."

Enforcement action against CFIs by DGCA

Aviation regulator DGCA has taken strict action against multiple CFIs. Other than that, the DGCA has issued a warning letter to two Accountable Managers. Furthermore, the civil aviation board has also suspended two CFIs for a year and two CFIs for three months. Two deputy CFIs have also been suspended for three months whereas an Assistant Flying Instructor (AFI) has been suspended for three months. It is important to note here that one student has also been suspended by the DGCA. The statement issued by the DGCA further stated that one FTO has also been suspended. Enforcement actions against other individuals/FTOs are at various stages, the DGCA stated.

Image: PTI