DGCA Advices International Passengers To Check Fares Directly From Airline Website

After an alert regarding the skyrocketed price of international flight tickets was generated, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) advised citizens to 'check the fare from concerned Airlines' websites as metasearch engines at times do not reflect actual fare and end up with an exaggerated figure'. The notice from the Government body also came as the fare of British Airways for one way travel from Delhi to London on August 26 showed ₹3.95 lakh, according to Google Travel. The cost of ticket between the two cities on other airlines, including Air India and Air Vistara range from ₹1.2 lakh to ₹2.3 lakh.

Passengers travelling to international destinations "are requested to check the fare from concerned Airlines' websites as metasearch engines at times do not reflect actual fare and end up with an exaggerated figure: Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2021

Sharing screenshots of minimum airfares between Delhi to London for the economy class, Sanjeev Gupta, Secretary at the Ministry of Home Affairs, raised concern about the high prices during college admission time.

Fare of ₹ 3.95 lakh one way Delhi to London on Aug 26. No, it's not 1st class. It's economy on @British_Airways. @airindiain @airvistara etc. also 1.2 to 2.3 lakh. College admission time! See minimum fare on @GoogleTravel in August. Have alerted Secretary @MoCA_GoI. @JM_Scindia pic.twitter.com/uxFF8dgaLk — Sanjeev Gupta (@sanjg2k1) August 7, 2021

EaseMyTrip CEO says - 'there has been an increase in the average economy fares of international routes in August compared to July'

An average economy class ticket on the Mumbai-Moscow flight and Mumbai-Doha flight was priced Rs 43,132 and Rs 11,719, respectively, in July this year, according to the data. This increased to Rs 85,024 and Rs 18,384, respectively, by August. Meanwhile, the travel website's data shows that the average economy class fare on a flight heading from Delhi in India to Newark in the US increased from Rs 69,034 in July to Rs 87,542 in August. In a statement, Nishant Pitti, CEO and Co-founder of EaseMyTrip.com, said there has been an increase in the average economy fares of international routes in August compared to July.

"Recently, a large number of countries have eased their travel restrictions for Indian citizens, which has steadily increased demand for travel as there is a huge pent-up travel demand," he stated.

Rising fuel costs and shortfalls in seat availability are also some of the other reasons for the increase in airfares at each of these routes, he pointed out. Passengers have been complaining about social media about the rise in fares of India-UK flights during the last couple of weeks. According to the data of EaseMyTrip.com, the average economy-class ticket on a flight operating on the Bengaluru-Male-Bengaluru route increased from Rs 18,741 in July to Rs 20,372 in August.

