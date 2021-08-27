DGCA Allows Boeing 737 Max To Fly After 2-year Ban, SpiceJet To Begin Operations From Sept

India's Boeing 737 Max aircraft that was grounded for nearly two and a half years will once again fly in Indian airspace after undergoing technical modifications. Earlier in March 2019, the aircraft was banned from air travel after two Boeing aircrafts crashed. The aircraft is now ready to function after undergoing required hardware and software modifications. Countries, including the US, EU, and UAE, have also allowed the aircraft to function.

Boeing 737 Max to return to service after two and a half years

After an agreement between Dublin-based aircraft leasing company, Avolon, and India's Spicejet, the Max aircraft will once again return to service next month after regulatory approval. Notably, India had grounded a total of eighteen Boeing 737 Max planes; five ex-jets, and 13 Spice Jets. The planes were grounded to carry out modification operations. Recently, the DGCA head Arun Kumar announced the cancellation of the March 2019 grounding of B737-8/9Max, as he said the cancellation will once again allow operation of Boeing Company Model 737-8/9 (Max) aircraft only upon satisfaction of applicable requirements for service return. Meanwhile, Indian billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is also gearing up to launch an airline company by 2022, with a B737 Max fleet.

SpiceJet to operate Boeing 737 Max from September 2021

SpiceJet's managing director, Ajay Singh, said that SpiceJet will soon bring back the B737 Max to the air. He said India is slowly overcoming the COVID-19 crisis and the air traffic will also be revived, adding that the Max aircraft will play a significant role in serving the people. Emphasising the cost, Singh said that the company is also aiming to reduce its operating costs. It is to be noted that, so far, as many as 175 countries out of 195 have allowed the Max airplane, whereas more than 30 airline operators have returned to service. Across the world, 17 regulators have permitted the operation of the Boeing 737 Max airplane. Based on that, India has also lifted the restriction. However, the flight operation will be subject to compliance with DGCA Mandatory Modification on Indian-registered airplanes and FAA AD (on foreign-registered airplanes), read the order issued by DGCA.



IMAGE: AP