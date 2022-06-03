DGCA Amends Rules After IndiGo Row: 'Airline Can't Refuse Carriage On Basis Of Disability'

'Airline shall not refuse carriage of any person on basis of disability without seeking a medical opinion', the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) stated in a proposed amendment on Friday. Weeks after a special needs child was denied boarding by the IndiGo Airlines in Ranchi, the DGCA has moved to amend its rules on "carriage by air - persons with disability and/or persons with reduced mobility", announcing that no airline can deny boarding to any person on the basis of disability.

"Airline shall not refuse carriage of any person on basis of disability. However, if an airline perceives that the health of such a passenger may deteriorate in-flight, the said passenger will have to be examined by a doctor. The doctor shall categorically state the medical condition and whether the passenger is fit to fly or not. After obtaining the medical opinion, the Airline shall take the appropriate call," the DGCA said.

IndiGo fined Rs 5 lakh for denying boarding to specially-abled boy

Earlier this month, a Facebook post went viral involving an incident where the ground staff of IndiGo Airlines was seen prohibiting entry to a specially-abled boy and his parents because he was in a 'state of panic'. After the post went viral, social media users accused the airline of 'inequality and discrimination'. The airline staff was accused of likening the behaviour of the boy to 'drunken passengers' who are 'unfit to travel'.

After launching an enquiry into the matter, the DGCA on Saturday imposed a Rs 5 lakh fine on IndiGo Airlines. According to a statement issued by the civil aviation authority, based on the findings during the enquiry, a show-cause notice was issued to IndiGo Airlines, and in view of the incident, the body had decided to impose a penalty of Rs 5 lakh on the airline.

"Based on the findings during the enquiry, a show-cause notice was issued to IndiGo Airlines through its authorized representative, in connection with a special child offloading case in Ranchi," said the DGCA. It added, "In view of this, the Competent Authority in DGCA has decided to impose a penalty of Rs 5 lakhs on the airline under the provisions of the relevant Aircraft Rules."