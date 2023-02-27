DGCA Approves New Variant Of HAL Aircraft ‘Hindustan 228-201 LW’

A new variant of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s aircraft ‘Hindustan 228-201 LW’ has been approved by the Directorate General Of Civil Aviation (DGCA). This variant has a maximum take-off weight of 5,695 kg with the capability to carry 19 passengers. With this, the aircraft will fall into the sub-5,700 kg aircraft category.

This variant will give many operational benefits for operators, i.e. - reduced pilot qualification requirements, enabling pilots with a commercial license to fly the aircraft. It has enhanced the availability of a pilot pool for the aircraft and reduced operational cost. In addition, the new variants will result in reduced training requirements for flying and ground crew including aircraft maintenance engineers.

Features of Hindustan 228-201 LW

Hindustan 228 is being offered to operators as a commuter aircraft with 19 or 17 seats. It comes with a toilet and VIP/Executive variant with up to 11 seats, worktables, a gallery and a toilet. It will also be available as an air ambulance with two stretchers with portable oxygen and additional seats for the Paramedic staff. Also, HAL said that many new features will also be added to this aircraft which has been approved by the DGCA.

How will the new variant be different from the old variant?

HAL added some advanced features to the Dornier 228 like the FLIR system, satellite communication tools, ESM technology, speech encryption equipment, enhanced ground proximity warning system, and traffic collision avoidance system. In 2016, HAL decided to produce a civilian version of the product and so launched Hindustan 228. It is the civilian version of the Dornier 228. It is a German-based company. The civilian version was produced by the aircraft division in Kanpur. The variant is being brought to support the UDAN scheme and increase local connectivity. This aircraft will make air travel affordable.