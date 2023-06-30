DGCA Asks Airlines To Strictly Follow Rules, Prevent Unauthorised Cockpit Entry

DGCA, the aviation regulator, ordered airlines to strictly abide by the law as well as educate pilots and cabin crew to avoid incidences of persons entering the cockpit without permission.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) move was taken in response to recent events in which unauthorised individuals were admitted to the cockpit during scheduled flights.

The DGCA has instructed all scheduled airline chiefs of operations to "prevent any unauthorised entry in the cockpit through appropriate means" in an advisory.

Any violation of the applicable regulation governing unauthorised cockpit entry would be dealt with harshly, the document stated, and may potentially result in stern enforcement action.

Past instances of the cockpit entry

In an incident, on February 27, the pilot of an aircraft between Delhi and Dubai earned a three-month suspension after allowing a female friend to enter the cockpit and remain there during the flight. In this instance, Air India has also penalised Rs. 30 lakhs for ignoring the initial complaint made by its vigilant cabin crew.

On June 3, 2023, another event took place when the pilot in charge of Air India Flight AI-458, which was flying from Chandigarh to Leh while in grave violation, allowed an authorised person access to the cockpit.

After a thorough investigation by the DGCA, it was discovered that the unauthorised individual had been permitted in the cockpit during takeoff and had remained there the whole flight.

It was also found that the first officer failed to express any worries about the unlawful access and even failed to record the infraction.

Based on the findings of its inquiry, the DGCA suspended the pilot in control's licence for a year, highlighting his abuse of power.

(With PTI inputs)