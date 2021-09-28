DGCA Extends Ban On International Commercial Flights Till October 31

Amid the ongoing COVID pandemic, the Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday announced an extension on the ban imposed on flying International commercial passenger flights by one month till October 31.

The DGCA in a statement said, "In partial modification of circular dated 26/06/2020, the competent authority has further extended the validity of circular issued on the subject cited above regarding Scheduled International commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hrs IST of 31st October 2021."

Ban not applicable on cargos and flights specially approved by competent authority

The statement further mentioned that the restriction shall not apply to International all-cargo operations and flights specially approved by the competent authority. The DGCA had last month extended the suspension on scheduled International commercial passenger flights till September 30. It should be noted that the DGCA had on March 23 last year in the backdrop of the COVID pandemic restricted all scheduled flights which it still continues to have adhered to.

India's air-bubble pact

However, several International flights were made operational under the 'Vande Bharat Mission' and the bilateral air bubble agreements that the DGCA signed with different countries to bring back home thousand of Indians stranded in foreign nations owing to the COVID induced lockdown.

India, since imposing the restrictions on air, has formed air bubble agreements with a total of 28 countries including the United States, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Russia, France, Kenya, Ukraine, Tanzania and Bhutan among others. This pact between the countries enables special international flights to be operated by their airlines under their respective territories.

India's COVID situation

Meanwhile, the count of fresh COVID cases in the country was recorded at below the 20,000 (18,795) mark in the country after 201 days, taking the nation's cumulative caseload to 3,36,97,581, while the number of active cases saw a dip to 2,92,206, the lowest recorded in 192 days. India registered a total of 18,795 new COVID cases in a span of 24 hours. On the other hand, the death toll due to the viral disease reached 4,47,373 with 179 more deaths, was the lowest in 193 days, according to the Union Health Ministry. A total of 154 fatalities was recorded on March 19.

Image: PTI