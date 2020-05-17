DGCA Extends Restriction On Operations Of Domestic & International Flights Till May 31

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a notice extending the prohibition on domestic and international flights till May 31. This comes after the Centre announced the extension of Coronavirus forced lockdown as the number of positive cases crossed 90,000 on Sunday. However, the restriction shall not apply to international cargo operations and flights specially approved by the DGCA.

Here is the notification issued:

MHA issues revised guidelines

After the extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 31, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), on Sunday, released its detailed guidelines for the extended lockdown. The MHA has allowed the delineation of red, green and orange zones as per state and UT governments, taking the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) into consideration. Moreover, the Centre has also imposed a mandatory night curfew in all areas from 7:00 PM to 7:00 AM, except for essential activities.

As per MHA guidelines, all domestic & international air travel, metros, educational institutions, hotels, cinema halls, malls, gyms, swimming pools, places of worship, and social/ political/ sport/ entertainment/ cultural/ religious events will remain prohibited. On the other hand, sports complexes and stadia are allowed to open without spectators. Moreover, inter-state movement of passenger vehicles and buses will be allowed on mutual consent and intra-state movement of vehicles can be allowed as per the state government's decision.

Furthermore, the MHA has allowed states to decide on red, orange, and green zones and allowed district authorities to demarcate containment and buffer zones in red and orange zones. The MHA has also allowed essential activities in containment zones but barred movement of people in and out of the zone. Apart from the above-mentioned prohibitions, all other activities will be mentioned, states the MHA, with an additional night curfew. States and UUTs can prohibit any other activities as deemed necessary.

