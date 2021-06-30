DGCA Extends Suspension On Scheduled International Flights Till July 31 Amid COVID-19

Amid the prevailing situation of COVID-19 and fear of Delta variant spread, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday extended the suspension on scheduled international passenger flights till July 31st. However, the restriction will not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA. The decision to extend the suspension on scheduled international passenger flights came as a precautionary measure amid COVID spread and emerging new variants.

The union ministry issued an official release regarding the decision.

"In partial modification of circular dated 26-06-2020, the competent authority has further extended the validity of circular issued on the subject cited above regarding Scheduled International commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hrs IST of 31st July 2021. This restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA," the DGCA circular read.

The circular further noted that international scheduled flights may be allowed depending upon the case. The ministry has directed strict compliance citing the latest circular.

Suspension on international flights

The suspension was imposed on international flights on March 23 and flights have been inoperational ever since. But special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May 2020, and under bilateral 'air bubble' arrangements with select countries since July 2020. India has formed air bubble pacts with around 27 countries including the US, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan and France. Under an air bubble pact between two countries, special international flights can be operated by their airlines between their territories.

COVID-19 condition in India

As per the latest tally, the COVID-19 cases have increased from yesterday's tally with more than 40,000 COVID-19 infections. The nation reported 45,951 new cases in last 24 hours bringing the total tally to 3,03,62,848. According to the health ministry, a total number of deaths came down from 907 to 817 in the latest report. The toll has reached 3,98,454.

A total of 60,729 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 2,94,27,330. The recovery rate of the country increased to 96.92% per cent. Meanwhile, the active caseload of the country declined to 5,37,064 in Wednesday's inputs. Active cases in India account for 1.77% of total cases. The weekly positivity rate of the country is also on a steady decline as it now stands at 2.69 per cent, below five per cent, the health ministry's data showed.