DGCA Fines Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Airport ₹20 Lakhs For Poor Runway Maintenance

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Sunday imposed a fine of Rs 20 lakh on Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport (NSCBIA) for violating serious safety norms by neglecting the maintenance of the runway.

"After the regulator started safety auditing for airports a few months back, the audit report found that NSCBIA has committed serious safety norms violations, especially on the runway maintenance work. It has been decided to impose a fine of Rs 20 lakh," a senior official from DGCA confirmed to ANI.

The DGCA's audit report suggested that the Kolkata airport has been negligent in maintaining the runway as per the mandated safety requirement. The aviation regulatory body has issued a show-cause notice to the airport for a 'serious violation of security rules' at the airport.

"According to the audit report, the maintenance of the runway at Kolkata airport was not done as per the guidelines, the lights on the runway were not fixed properly and Foreign Object Debris (FOB) was reported on the runway, which could have been a part of an aircraft's safety during landing and takeoff was a concern," the DGCA official added.

As per reports, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has constituted an internal committee to look into the said incident.

