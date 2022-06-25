DGCA Halts Operations At 2 Flying Schools Due To Safety Concerns; Explains Reasons

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on June 25, stated that they've halted flying operations in two flying schools in India. The aviation regulator in India cited serious safety concerns in these institutions as the reason for the decision.

The names of the two training schools were – Chimes Aviation Academy in Madhya Pradesh and NMIMS Academy of Aviation in Maharashtra.

"DGCA has stopped flying operations at two Flying Training schools located in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra respectively for three weeks because of serious safety concerns," the statement from the DGCA read. The statement also added, "In one case (Chimes), it has been stopped till such time the runway is suitable for flying operations. During inspection, it was observed that it had loose gravel and uneven surface and was unsafe for flying." "In another case (NMIMS), it was observed that three aircraft of a flying school had a dysfunctional fuel gauge indicators and they were being operated," the statement further read.

DGCA evaluates safety of FTO's

On June 16, the DGCA ordered action over 30 of the 32 Flying Training Organizations (FTOs) for violation of various safety guidelines. DGCA had ordered special safety audits for all FTOs in India to assess safety standards and systemic deficiencies in operations, maintenance and training.

The review of FTOs' safety standards led to concerning findings. The facilities at the FTOs had not fulfilled the requirement of DGCA as per the requirements. The statement of DGCA said, "Runway surface was found worn out, wind sock was found torn or nonstandard. Some instructors, student pilots and aircraft maintenance engineers did not undergo BA (breathalyser) test or submit undertaking prior to commencement of duty/exercise of privileges. In some cases, the equipment being used (for BA test) was not in compliance with the requirements or calibrated as required.”

The DGCA also found out that in some flying training schools, the emergency response plan was not practiced. The statement read, "Emergency response plan was not practised and contained obsolete contact details. The emergency response plan is of great importance when an accident/incident occurs."

(With PTI inputs)