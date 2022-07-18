DGCA Identifies Snags & Orders Airlines To Fix Issues Amid Major Concerns Over Air Safety

Amid the frequent reports of engineering problems in airplanes, where aircrafts have been diverted citing safety or functioning issues, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has stated that they've conducted several spot checks to ensure that airlines are adhering to the laid-down standards.

As per the statement of the DGCA, the spot checks that were carried out have indicated that there is improper identification of cause of a reported defect, there is an increasing trend of Minimum Equipment List (MEL) releases being seen and also the non-availability of required certifying staff to cater to multiple scheduled arrivals/departures in a short intervals, has been noticed.

Keeping in mind the abovementioned observations, the DGCA stated that they have decided all aircrafts at base and transit station shall be released only by certifying staff holding AME Category B1/B2 licence along with appropriate authorisation by their organisation.

"You are therefore advised to position certifying staff holding a AME category B1/B2 licence at all base and transit stations along with the availability of required tools and equipment. Alternatively, you may opt for sending the certifying staff on flight duties," read the DGCA's advisory.

A deadline of July 28 has also been set for the airlines to find solutions to these problems under intimation to the DGCA.

Aviation Minister chairs meet with Ministry, DGCA and airline chiefs on airline safety

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on July 17 chaired a high-level meeting with senior officials of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in connection with safety issues that have been reported to the ministry in the last few weeks.

At the meeting, Scindia directed the officials that "there should be no compromise with the passengers' safety," adding that "safety is the paramount priority," a MoCA official said.

Following that meeting, Jyotiraditya Scindia held another one-on-one meeting with the heads of airline companies, on Monday July 18. The meeting was organised to review air safety norms in the wake of the rising incidents that passengers of different airlines have encountered.

This move follows a series of serious issues that were reported in India's domestic airline companies namely SpiceJet and IndiGo. The most recent incident involved an IndiGo flight which was diverted to Karachi in Pakistan after the pilot noticed a technical defect. SpiceJet too has been the centre of scrutiny after its planes suffered nine incidents ranging from radar glitches to a broken windshield in just three weeks.

