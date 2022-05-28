DGCA Imposes ₹5 Lakh Fine On IndiGo For Denying Boarding To Specially-abled Boy At Ranchi

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Saturday imposed a Rs 5 lakh fine on IndiGo Airlines for denying boarding to a specially-abled child in Ranchi. According to a statement issued by the civil aviation authority, based on the findings during the enquiry, a show-cause notice was issued to IndiGo Airlines, and in view of the incident, the body had decided to impose a penalty of Rs 5 lakhs on the airline.

"Based on the findings during the enquiry, a show-cause notice was issued to IndiGo Airlines through its authorized representative, in connection with a special child offloading case in Ranchi," said the DGCA.

He added, "In view of this, the Competent Authority in DGCA has decided to impose a penalty of Rs 5 lakhs on the airline under the provisions of the relevant Aircraft Rules."

IndiGo disallows a physically challenged boy from boarding flight

Earlier this month, a Facebook post went viral involving an incident where the ground staff of IndiGo Airlines was seen prohibiting entry to a specially-challenged boy and his parents because he was in a 'state of panic'. After the post went viral, social media users charged the airline with inequality and discrimination. The airline staff was accused of likening the behaviour of the boy to 'drunken passengers' who are 'unfit to travel'.

"He (the adolescent) had a very uncomfortable car ride to the airport. By the time he had gone through the security check and reached the gate (almost an hour ahead of boarding), he seemed to be in the throes of hunger, thirst, anxiety, and confusion," the social media post elucidated the incident at Ranchi airport.

Following the massive backlash, the airlines issued a statement saying, "In view of safety of passengers, a specially-abled child could not board the flight with his family on May 7 as he was in a state of panic. The ground staff waited for him to calm down till the last minute but to no avail."

"The airline made the family comfortable by providing them with a hotel stay, the family flew this morning to their destination. IndiGo prides itself on being an inclusive organisation, be it for employees or customers; and over 75K specially-abled passengers fly with IndiGo every month," it added. The CEO of IndiGo Airlines had also expressed his regret and stated that the airline had to take the step to avoid commotion during the journey forward.

Meanwhile, the DGCA had constituted a 3-member probe team to investigate the incident. The team had said that they will visit Ranchi and Hyderabad to collect evidence in the case and take further action within a week.