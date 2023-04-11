DGCA Issues Advisory To Airlines On Handling Unruly Passengers

DGCA has issued an advisory to all airlines on unruly behavior by passengers during flight operations. The head of operations of all airlines was advised to sensitise the airline crew including pilots to take the necessary measures to assure disciplined passenger conduct onboard the flight. Notably, in the recent past incidents of unruly passenger behaviour have increased.

“Head of operations of all Airlines are hereby advised to sensitise their pilots, Cabin Crew and post holders on handling of unruly passengers through appropriate means including but not limited to training programmes for ensuring effective monitoring, maintenance of good order and discipline on board the aircraft safety of aircraft operations is not jeopardized in any manner,” DGCA said in an advisory to the airlines.

Rising incidents of unruly passenger behaviour on flights

According to the minister of state for civil aviation V K Singh, till 15 March, 2023 a total of 10 passengers were put on the 'No Fly List'. In the last two years, Singh informed 66 and 63 passengers were placed in the 'No Fly List' in 2021 and 2022 respectively, following the Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) on unruly passengers.

Moreover in the recent past, as per the DGCA advisory multiple incidents of unruly airline passenger behavior in violation of the set rules were recorded, “DGCA has noticed a few incidents of smoking in aircraft, consumption of alcoholic beverages resulting in unruly behavior, altercations between passengers and sometimes inappropriate touching or sexual harassment by the passengers on board the aircraft during the flight,” read the DGCA letter to the airlines.

Advisory for cabin crew, pilots and post holders

Apart from issuing the advisory to the airlines to fix the inappropriate behaviour of the passenger into any one of the three categories, the civil aviation regulator specified instructions for pilots, carbon crew and the various post holders.

The pilots shall decide whether the cabin crew can handle the situation on board the flight, “Pilot-in-Command responsible for assessing the situation quickly if the Cabin Crew can control the situation and accordingly relay this information to the Airline's central control on the ground for further action. In addition after landing of the aircraft, the Airline representative shall lodge FIR with the concerned security agency at aerodrome.”

The responsibilities of the cabin crew include, “handling unruly behavior by the passengers and mandates to defuse a critical situation until it becomes clear that there is no way to resolve it through verbal communication and written notice to passengers.”

