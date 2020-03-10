DGCA Advices International Airlines To Ensure Availability Of Self-declaration Forms

As part of precautionary measures to contain the rapidly spreading novel Coronavirus cases, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday advised all airlines operating on international sectors to ensure that a sufficient number of self-declaration forms are available and filled before disembarkation.

DGCA issued a circulation to the airline saying that it has come to the knowledge that some airlines are not ensuring the availability of self-declaration forms as a result of long queues at arrival points.

"This has been viewed very seriously by this office. All airlines operating on the international sector, therefore, are advised again to ensure the availability of a sufficient number of self-declaration form(s) as specified by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and get them filled in duplicate before disembarkation," the civil aviation watchdog said.

It further said that airlines must also ensure that in-flight announcements are made in this regard for flights coming to India. In view of the Coronavirus outbreak, DGCA has directed all airlines to strictly follow the instructions and take necessary action in the matter.

IAF rescues 58 Indians stranded in Iran

Indian Air Force transport aircraft C-17 Globe Master that was sent to evacuate the Indians stranded in Coronavirus hit Iran has landed back in India at the Hindon airbase. A batch of 58 Indians has been evacuated from Iran by the IAF aircraft that had departed yesterday evening from India with a medical team on board.

Those who have been brought back will be kept in the quarantine facility at the Indo-Tibetan border in Manesar, Haryana. The Indian nationals have been quarantined at the Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, and will remain in isolation for the next 14 days.

The aircraft also carried 529 samples for investigation. The IAF had activated necessary medical protocols for them and had arranged required facilities to provide adequate care and support. The entire rescue operation consisted of 17 Indian Air Force personnel, of which 13 were IAF personnel and 4 others were the medical staff.

After 14 days of quarantine at the Hindon airbase, the Indian nationals who were on a pilgrimage to Coronavirus-hit Iran will be sent home. A team of doctors will take care of them for a fortnight. The 17 crew members of the airforce will also remain in isolation for the next 28 days.

