DGCA Issues Advisory To Airports On Maintenance Of Monsoon Preparedness After Bird Hits

Aviation watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued guidelines to airports across the country to prepare for monsoon-related emergencies and follow the necessary guidelines related to wildlife-related exigencies to ensure the operational safety of the aircraft.

This comes a day after two aircraft on June 19 suffered a bird hit and could not complete the journey. They returned back to the origin airports shortly after taking off.

"We are all aware that during the monsoon season, wildlife (birds and animals) activity increases in and around airports. The presence of wildlife in the airport vicinity poses a serious threat to aircraft operational safety," the DGCA letter read, as reported by ANI.

'Be prepared or face the consequences'

The letter alerted the airports to keep the hazard management plan ready within and outside the field, "All airports are requested to review their wildlife hazard management plan for any gap and ensure strict implementation of strategies for wildlife hazard management within and also outside the airfield. In addition, the following activities should also be ensured. The action was taken in the matter please be intimate," DGCA advisory read.

Mumbai Airport completes pre-monsoon preparedness and maintenance works

One of the airports that conducted works before the monsoon was the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai. On May 11, they announced the completion of the monsoon preparedness including the maintenance works of the runway and other repair works. Given that Mumbai traditionally receives heavy downpour every monsoon, the authorities have prepared the runways for adversities after conducting the necessary inspections. The work involved marking the water-logging zones and carrying out checks and finding superficial cracks and disjoints.

Kozhikode plane crash during 2020-monsoon killed 18 people

One of the notable mishaps at the airport had taken place when an Air India Express plane during the monsoon of 2020 crashed during landing at the Kozhikode airport killing 18 people. The aircraft went down 35 feet on a slope on runway 10 at the aerodrome. Kozhikode airport in Kerala comes under the Airports Authority of India (AAI). The airport has a tabletop runway.

In 2021, Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport was flooded after a heavy downpour. The airport authorities at the time found it difficult to manage the situation and offer alternatives to the passengers.