DGCA Issues Operational Advisory After Terrifying Hard Landing Of Helicopter At Kedarnath

After a helicopter belonging to a private aviation company had an uncontrolled hard landing at Kedarnath on May 31, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation launched a probe into the matter and issued an advisory to all operators.

Recently, a serious incident was reported at Kedarnath Helipad, wherein a helicopter executed an unstabilised landing in marginal weather, resulting in a very hard landing with uncontrolled yaw. In the incident, no passengers were injured. The video of the incident shows pilgrims panicking and running away from the helipad.

DGCA issues advisory to Helicopter operators

"Pilots are to exercise caution for the presence of any tailwinds uring approaches, especially at Shri Kedarnath helipad (due constraint of one way approach). Adequate precautions are to be taken, and if the tail/crosswind component is beyond the permissible limits, the approach is to be abandoned and the helicopter is to reach base," the DGCA said.

It added, "With an increase in ambient temperatures and humidity, the power available decreases and consequently the load-carrying capability reduced. This fact is to be kept in mind and if required the load share be recalculated and reduced."

The civil aviation body has asked helicopters flying in Kedarnath to maintain adequate spacing. The operators have been asked to ensure that pilots are qualified and well-rested, the regulator said.

The DCGA warned that strict action will be initiated against operators who will not follow the advisory.

Kedarnath Temple, located in Rudrapryag's Kedarnath, is dedicated to Lord Shiva. It is one for the pilgrims between April (Akshaya Tritya) and November (Kartik Purnima). It is one of the four ancient pilgrimage sites referred as 'Char Dham' which also includes Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri. The annual Char Dham yatra began on May 3 on the occasion of Akshaya Tritya.