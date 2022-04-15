DGCA Issues Show-cause Notices To SpiceJet, CSTPL Over Improper Training Of 90 Pilots

Days after restraining 90 SpiceJet pilots from operating Boeing 737 Max aircraft, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has now issued show-cause notices to SpiceJet and the pilot training organization -- CSTPL for not imparting adequate training to the pilots on the 737 Max stimulators.

Informing about the same, the DGCA officials said that the stick shaker -- an equipment that vibrates when the aircraft is unable to lift itself was not functioning in the Max simulator of CAE Simulation Training Pvt Ltd (CSTPL) when the pilots were getting trained. Thereafter, DGCA has now issued the notices to SpiceJet and the training organisation.

Responding to the notice, a SpiceJet spokesperson in a statement said that a communication has been received from the regulator on the matter and it shall submit its reply within the specified period. "We would like to reiterate that safety and security of our operations and passengers are of utmost importance which is manifested in our outstanding track record. None of our operations are compromised and they are in line with the international safety standards", the statement added.

Notably, as far as the DGCA actions are considered, the barred 90 pilots will now have to undergo training again in a proper manner on the Max simulator.

DGCA restricts SpiceJet pilots from flying Boeing 737 Max aircraft

Earlier this week, the Indian aviation regulator had barred 90 SpiceJet pilots from flying the Boeing 737 Max aircraft on the grounds of improper training. Informing about the same, DGCA Director-General Arun Kumar told ANI that all the pilots will have to undergo training for meeting the requirements of the aviation regulatory body.

Moreover, the regulator will be taking strict actions against those found responsible for any lapse and the pilots will have to undergo training in a proper manner again on the Max simulator, he said.

This came in the backdrop of DGCA's increasing surveillance on the Boeing 737 aircraft fleet operated by Indian airlines after a Chinese airplane crashed last month killing 132 people. Prior to that, many Boeing 737 Max planes were also grounded by the DGCA in 2019 after the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines 737 Max aircraft.

(With agency inputs)

(Image: PTI)