DGCA Lists Ways To Tackle Unruly Passengers After Air India 'pee-gate'; Read Advisory

Amid the ongoing probe into the Air India urination incident, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued an advisory to airlines to control the unruly behaviour and inappropriate conduct by the passengers onboard.

Issuing the advisory, the DGCA reiterated the responsibility of individuals i.e. pilot-in-command, cabin crew, and director in-flight services, towards handling unruly passengers under various provisions of Aircraft Rules, 1937, DGCA regulations, circulars and manuals of airlines approved and accepted by the regulator.

According to the advisory, the head of operations was advised to sensitise the pilots, cabin crew and Director-in-flight services of their respective airlines on the topic of handling unruly passengers through appropriate means under intimation to DGCA. Any non-compliance towards applicable regulations shall be dealt with strictly and invite enforcement action.

According to the DGCA, rules describe the responsibility of cabin crew for handling an unruly passenger and to defuse a critical situation until it becomes clear that there is no way to resolve it through verbal communication and written notice to the passenger. Applying restraining devices should be used when all conciliatory approaches have been exhausted, the advisory stated.

DGCA issues an advisory to Head of Operations of all Scheduled Airlines with regard to handling unruly passengers on board and respective responsibilities as per the regulations. pic.twitter.com/b84yD3ya4u — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2023

The DGCA's advisory was issued after the Air India urination case came to light. Earlier, the aviation regulator on January 5 issued notices to the officials and crew of the New York-Delhi flight, asking them what action was taken against the accused and accusing them of "dereliction" of duty while handling the November 26 'urination' incident. The DGCA also said that Air India's conduct of the case was "unprofessional".

Why the DGCA action?

The air regulator's action came in view of the recent incidents that are ruining the name of Indian airlines due to the unruly behaviour of the passengers. Following these incidents, the DGCA took note of these incidents wherein "it is observed that pilots and cabin crew members have failed to take appropriate actions" against the unruly passengers.

In the recent incident that occurred on November 26 on an Air India flight from New York to New Delhi, a Mumbai man allegedly urinated on a female co-passenger while he was under the influence of alcohol.

Following the incident, the Delhi Police on January 4 filed an FIR under Sections 354 ( Assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 510 (Misconduct in public by a drunken person) of the Indian Penal Code.