DGCA Orders Action In Viral Madurai Couple's On-flight Wedding; Airline Crew De-rostered

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has taken note of the incident of a on-flight wedding amid the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions. The orgnanisation has initiated an investigation into the incident, and sought a report from the airline and airport authority. The DGCA has also directed SpiceJet to lodge a complaint against those not adhering to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour with the relevant authorities.

DGCA urges to take action against mid-air wedding

The crew of the flight on which the incident took place has been off-rostered as the DGCA sought a report on the controversial wedding.

Before this, it was reported that the Collector had ordered an investigation into the incident. The airport director had sought a report from the airlines, while the Superindent of Police was planning to lodge a complaint.

Couple ties knot mid-air

As per reports, the incident took place on a chartered flight booked by the families that took off from Madurai International Airport on Sunday at 7 AM. The couple, named Rakesh and Dakshina, tied the knot when the flight was over Madurai Menakshi Amman Temple.

161 guests attended the on-flight wedding. All COVID-19 guidelines were flouted as many were not seen wearing masks, and those had, did not cover their mouths and noses. They were all standing close to each other, flouting social distancing norms, as they showered petals and helped the bride and groom in their rituals.

Rakesh-Dakshina from Madurai, who rented a plane for two hours and got married in the wedding sky. Family members who flew from Madurai to Bangalore after getting married by SpiceJet flight from Bangalore to Madurai. #COVID19India #lockdown @TV9Telugu #weddingrestrictions pic.twitter.com/9nDyn3MM4n — DONTHU RAMESH (@DonthuRamesh) May 23, 2021

The lockdown is currently underway in Tamil Nadu and only 50 guests are allowed in any wedding held in the state.

Tamil Nadu is one of the worst affected states due to COVID-19 currently, as it has been reporting over 30,000 daily cases. On Sunday, it reported 35,483 cases and 422 deaths in the span of 24 hours.