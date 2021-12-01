DGCA Postpones Resumption Of Scheduled International Flights From Dec 15; New Date To Be Notified Later

Aviation regulator DGCA on Wednesday decided to postpone the resumption of scheduled international flights from December 15 citing "evolving global scenario" in the wake of the emergence of the new COVID variant.

Last month, the government decided to normalise international flight operations.

Scheduled international flights to and from India remain suspended since March 2020 following the coronavirus pandemic..

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)