DGCA Pulls Up Air India For Two More Incidents Of Unruly Flyers; Issues Show Cause Notice

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday pulled up Air India for two incidents of passengers misbehaving onboard a Paris-New Delhi flight dated December 6, 2022.

In the first incident, a drunk passenger was caught smoking in the lavatory and not listening to the crew. In the second incident, another passenger allegedly relieved himself on a vacant seat and blanket of a fellow female passenger when she went to the lavatory.

Notably, this is the second 'urination' incident onboard an Air India flight. In November last year, 34-year-old accused Shankar Mishra allegedly urinated on a woman in an inebriated condition in the business class of the Air India flight from New York to Delhi. The accused has been arrested and sent to judicial custody.

In a statement, DGCA said, "Air India didn’t report the incident until DGCA sought the incident report from them on 05.01.2023. After perusal of the reply submitted by M/s Air India through email dated 06.01.2023, prima facie it emerges that provisions related to the handling of unruly passengers as per DGCA CAR Section -3, Series-M, Part-VI have not been complied with. It has been noted that the response of the airline has been lackadaisical and delayed."

DGCA issues show cause notice to AI's Accountable Manager

Amid the two misbehaving incidents on the Paris-New Delhi flight, DGCA has issued a Show Cause Notice to the Accountable Manager of Air India as to why enforcement action should not be taken against them for the dereliction of their regulatory obligations.

"However, to follow the principles of natural justice, they have been given two weeks time to submit their reply to DGCA and based on that further action will be taken," the statement said.

The aviation regulatory body said that the airline is responsible for informing the DGCA within 12 hours of landing in case of any incident of unruly passengers, passenger rage or passenger misconduct.

DGCA also said that the airline shall also refer the incident to the internal committee to decide the duration of the ban for flying the unruly passenger within 30 days. The ban can be extended from zero days to a lifetime, it added.