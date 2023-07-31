DGCA Renews Jet Airways' Air Operator Certificate

The Director General for Civil Aviation (DGCA) has renewed Air Operator Certificate (AOC) for Jet Airways announced Jalan-Kalrock Consortium, the winning bidder for bankrupt airlines, on Monday.

Jet Airways had become defunct in April 2019. The airline was awarded the AOC in 2022, however, the airline did not become functional, owing to which the certificate expired in May this year.

Making the announcement the Jalan-Kalrock Consortium (JKC) in a statement said, “Successfully obtained renewal for AOC of Jet Airways from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on July 28, 2023." The announcement comes after JKC appointed Jatinderpal Singh Dhillon as the airline's accountable manage.

JKC won the bidding war for the cash-strapped Jet Airways following an insolvency resolution process. "JKC will continue to work closely with all relevant authorities, industry partners, and stakeholders in reviving Jet Airways in coming weeks," the statement added.