DGCA Says It's Keeping 'an Eye' On Mass Leaves By Aircraft Technicians; 'Ops Are Normal'

In an important update, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the regulatory board of civil aviation in India has commented on the mass leave of aircraft maintenance technicians (AMTs) of certain airlines and stated that the team is keeping a close eye on the situation. It is important to mention here that IndiGo AMTs went on mass leave to protest against their salaries. Due to this, on July 2, around 55% of IndiGo's domestic flights were delayed.

Commenting on this situation the DGCA said, "We are keeping an eye on the situation. Operations are normal as of now. We expect a resolution shortly."

Reason for Mass leave

Sources suggest that the arrival of new airline company Akasa Air and revamped Jet Airways and Air India owned by Tata Groups and the beginning of recruitment process for the same, has made the employees of other aforesaid companies allegedly participate in the same and get a salary hike. Some reports suggest that Air India had a recruitment drive on July 2 and the majority of the AMTs of IndiGo tried their luck in the Tata group-owned company.

IndiGo had slashed the salaries of their employees in light of the COVID pandemic and hence many of the employees are also protesting against the same.

IndiGo on Monday said it will "rationalise" the salaries of its aircraft maintenance technicians and remove "anomalies cause by the pandemic", according to internal communication.

SC Gupta, senior vice president of engineering for IndiGo, said in an email to mechanics on Monday that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused the aviation sector as a whole, including IndiGo, to experience an unparalleled period of difficulty over the past 30 months.

In an e-mail accessed by PTI, Gupta said, "I am apprised of a few of your concerns about salary increases and I understand that during the last two years we have not been able to revise your compensation in accordance with historical levels."

He further added, "I have reviewed this with our Leadership and our HR Group and I am pleased to share that we have agreement on rationalizing the anomalies caused by the pandemic. The letters reflecting this rationalization will be issued to you over the next two weeks and will be with effect from August 1, 2022."