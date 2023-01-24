DGCA Slaps Rs 10 Lakh Fine On Air India For Not Reporting Paris-New Delhi Flight Incidents

The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday slapped a fine of Rs 10 lakh on Tata-owned Air India for not reporting two incidents of unruly passenger behaviour onboard a Paris-New Delhi flight (AI142) on December 6 last year (2022).

Following are the two cases of unruly passengers on the Paris-New Delhi flight:

An inebriated passenger was caught smoking in the lavatory and was allegedly not following instructions of the crew on the flight.

Another passenger allegedly relieved himself on a vacant seat and blanket of a fellow passenger when she reportedly had gone to the lavatory.

Issuing a statement, the aviation regulator said, "DGCA had issued a show cause notice to the accountable manager of Air India as to why Enforcement action should not be taken against them for dereliction of their regulatory obligations. Air India submitted a reply to the notice on Monday, January 23 and the same was examined."

''Enforcement action in the form of a financial penalty of Rs 10,00,000 has been imposed on Air India for not reporting the incident to DGCA and delaying in referring the matter to its Internal Committee, which is a violation of applicable DGCA Civil Aviation Requirements,'' the aviation regulator said further.

DGCA slaps Rs 30 lakh fine on Air India for pee-gate

On January 20, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) imposed a fine of Rs 30 lakh on Air India for violation of rules after a passenger, identified as Shankar Mishra, who was in an inebriated state, allegedly relieved himself on an elderly female passenger on a New York-Delhi flight on November 26. The aviation watchdog also suspended an Air India pilot's licence for three months for failing to do his duties.

The incident was reported to the DGCA after a month, after which show-cause notices were issued to the Accountable Manager of Air India, the Director of in-flight Services of Air India, and all the pilots and cabin crew members of that flight as to why enforcement action should not be taken against them for violating regulatory norms.

After conducting a probe, DGCA slapped a penalty of Rs 30 lakh on Air India and as per Rule 141 of the Aircraft Rules, 1937, the licence of the Pilot-In-Command of that flight has also been suspended for three months.