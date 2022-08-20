DGCA Suspends SpiceJet Pilot For 6 Months For Ignoring Co-pilot's Input

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has suspended the licence of the pilot-in-command (PIC) of a SpiceJet flight for six months after he ignored the co-pilot's input.

According to sources, a Boeing B737 aircraft travelling from Mumbai to Durgapur on May 1 encountered severe turbulence during descent which unfortunately resulted in injuries to a few passengers. Reportedly, immediate medical assistance was provided to all injured upon arrival in Durgapur.

The PIC's co-pilot had asked the captain to skirt the clouds and not fly through them but he ignored, sources confirmed on Saturday. Notably, a total of 195 persons were aboard the aircraft including two pilots and four cabin crew members. The aircraft took off from Mumbai at approximately 5.13 pm.

According to a statement by DGCA, the aircraft experienced severe turbulence and the vertical load factor varied from +2.64G and – 1.36G. During this period the autopilot got disengaged for two minutes and the crew flew the aircraft manually.

Following this, the aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) constituted a multi-disciplinary team to conduct an investigation into the severe turbulence incident on SpiceJet’s Mumbai-Durgapur flight that left as many as 15 injured.

Officials of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said, “A total of 15 people, 12 passengers, and three cabin crew members were injured in this flight due to severe turbulence.”

Meanwhile, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said, "The turbulence encountered by a flight while landing in Durgapur, and the damage caused to the passengers is unfortunate. The DGCA has deputed a team to investigate the incident."