'DGCA Taking Appropriate Action': Scindia On Recent Technical Snag Incidents In Airlines

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday stressed that the safety of passengers is paramount for the government and there would be no compromise on it. His statements came amid concerns over technical snags occurring repeatedly in domestic airlines.

“The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has conducted many spot checks and regulatory audits and has taken appropriate action,” Scindia was quoted by news agency ANI as sayihng.

Multiple incidents of technical snags in domestic airlines have been reported in recent weeks forcing airlines to either turn back to their originating station or land at their destination with degraded safety margins.

Reportedly, a total of 478 technical snag incidents were registered in airlines between July 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022.

Technical snag incidents increasing

Incidents of technical snags in airlines have occured frequently in the past few weeks. Recently, an IndiGo flight skidded off the runway at Assam’s Jorhat airport during takeoff. The flight was heading for Kolkata. The officials despite trying hard to fix the glitch, failed and the flight was ultimately cancelled.

Another IndiGo flight from Sharjah in the UAE to Hyderabad was diverted to Pakistan’s Karachi after the pilot observed a "technical problem" in the aircraft.

SpiceJet witnessed the maximum number of glitches in the month of June and July. Following the reoccurring defects in the planes, the airlines came under the radar of the Indian aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), who issued a show-cause notice to the airlines seeking an explanation on why action should not be taken against it for the series of other incidents.