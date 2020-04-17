DGF Founder Sharda Jain Requests PM Modi To Ensure Doctors' Safety Post Moradabad Incident

Delhi Gynecologist Forum (DGF) founder Dr. Sharada Jain on Thursday, April 16 condemned the Moradabad incident and appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan to provide protection for doctors under strict laws.

In a video condemning the act, Dr. Jain said, "The Moradabad incident was really bad. Six months ago, doctors were on the streets asking for their protection. This is not a big thing to ask for (sic)."

She further added, "The Health ministry had given an assurance that they will come up with such a law that people will have to think ten times before raising their hands on doctors. But, the law got lost in the bureaucratic tussle. For now, the Moradabad doctors fraternity has said that they will not continue to work. Tomorrow, it should not be the case that all the doctors in the country refuse to work."

Appealing to PM Modi and Health Minister, she said, "We want to be your right hand. We want to get India out of this crisis. The poor population of India needs doctors, nurses, paramedics. I request you to include doctors under the strict law for protection."

The Moradabad incident

On Wednesday, a medical team along with police personnel visited an area in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh to take the family of a deceased COVID-19 patient to a quarantine facility. However, when the patients' family boarded the ambulance, a mob of around 150 persons started pelting stones at the doctors. Three persons including a doctor and a pharmacist have been injured.

Confirming this to Republic TV, the ambulance driver remarked, "It was a pre-planned conspiracy. When we brought the COVID-19 patient's family inside the ambulance, many people gathered and pelted stones on us. Our doctors have been injured." Subsequently, the police have sealed the area.

