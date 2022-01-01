DGGI Raids Cryptocurrency Firms WazirX, CoinSwitch Over Tax Evasion; Rs 70 Cr Seized

Cracking down on Cryptocurrency firms for tax evasion, the Directorate General of GST Intelligence on Saturday, conducted raids on half a dozen offices of Cryptocurrency exchange firms across India. According to sources, around Rs 70 crore worth of tax evasion has been detected during the crackdown on Cryptocurrency trade by Mumbai CGST and DGGI. The agency has also raided multiple firms in Uttar Pradesh linked to political parties over tax evasion.

DGGI raids crypto offices

Around half dozen offices of Cryptocurrency Service providers have been searched and massive Goods and Service Tax (GST) evasion has been detected by DGGI," sources told ANI. The DGGI is investigating Coinswitch Kuber by M/s Bitcipher Labs LLP, CoinDCX by M/s Neblio Technologies PVT. LTD., BuyUCoin by M/S I Block Technologies Pvt. LTD. and Unocoin by M/s Unocoin Technologies Pvt. LTD," sources added. Crypto wallet and exchange are platforms where merchants and consumers can transact with digital assets like bitcoin, ethereum, ripple, etc.

Official sources further said, "They are providing facilitation intermediary services for buying and selling of crypto coins. These services attract GST rate of duty of 18 per cent which all of them have been evading. "These service providers were charging a commission for their facilitation to indulge in exchange of bitcoins but were not paying GST tax. These transactions were intercepted by DGGI and they were confronted with evidence that proved non-payment of GST".

On Friday, GST Mumbai East Commissionerate of Mumbai Zone detected GST evasion of Rs 40.5 crore from cryptocurrency exchange WazirX and recovered Rs 49.20 Crores in cash pertaining to GST evaded, interest and penalty. As per the claim made CoinDCX their crypto app allows buying of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies instantly in India and has more than 7.5 million users and more than one crore downloads with Rs 7 billion cryptos purchased. As per the website which CoinSwitch Kuber trading platform has processed over USD 5 billion, BuyUcoin based out of Delhi-NCR in India has more than one million users and traded more than USD 800 million.

Cryptocurrency bill

These raids come amid the Centre's plan formulating the Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021 to outlaw all private cryptocurrencies in India with 'some exceptions' to promote the underlying technology of cryptocurrency and its uses. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will establish its own digital money since investor money security and deceptive media promotions on such investment have long been a source of concern. Centre will also set a 3-6 month exit period prior to banning the trading, mining and issuing of cryptos. The bill is still under discussion and is yet to pass Cabinet approval.

