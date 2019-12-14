The Debate
DGP Dilbag Singh: No Minor, Adult Detained Illegally In J&K

General News

Jammu and Kashmir Police Chief Dilbag Singh welcomed Judgement of Supreme Court in case of PIL filed by Child Activist Enakshi Ganguly

Jammu and Kashmir Police Chief Dilbag Singh welcomed Judgement of Supreme Court in case of PIL filed by Child Activist Enakshi Ganguly alleging violence and abuse against minors and their illegal detention in Kashmir. The Supreme Court disposed of the PIL saying that it gives liberty to the petitioner to approach appropriate forum in case of any grievance regarding the alleged detention of minors and it is satisfied with the report of Juvenile Justice Committee of J&K HC on allegations about illegal detention of minors there.

