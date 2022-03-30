DGP stresses for adopting new initiatives, technologies in terror operations in J-K

Jammu, Mar 30 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Wednesday chaired a meeting of senior officers here and stressed for adopting new initiatives and technologies in counter-terrorism operations and other security matters.

He also directed for increasing usage of various modules of the Inter-Operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) for investigation and crime prevention, a police spokesman said.

The meeting at the police headquarters here was convened to discuss the follow up of the recommendations of Director Generals of Police and Inspector Generals of Police Conference 2021 and their implementation by various wings and zones of J-K Police, he said.

While discussing the installation of CCTV cameras and other technology-driven policing aids, the DGP stressed for mission mode work on adopting new initiatives and technologies in counter-terrorism operations, crimes and other security matters.

Singh directed the officers for developing the system to harness benefits of technical infrastructure put in place.

With regard to Emergency Response Support System (ERSS), he directed the nodal officers to take all the necessary initiatives to ensure integration of remaining helpline emergency numbers of different departments with ERSS setup as soon as possible.

He also directed to carry out the detailed analysis of all important police related incidents and develop them into case studies for making it an institutionalised learning mechanism, saying “it will help in shaping the future policing”.

The DGP stressed for submitting regular updates of the elements involved in crimes of special nature.

He directed senior wing heads for preparing detailed reports on different policing issues so that implementation of the recommendations of the conference is ensured in a time-bound manner, the spokesman said.

Referring to the community policing, Singh emphasised on organising increased police-public meetings to further strengthen the ties with the people.

He directed for organising sports competitions including adventure sports events in border villages to engage youth in positive activities, the spokesman said. PTI TAS TAS AQS AQS

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)