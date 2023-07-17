Dhaka-Deoband-Dhaka: The Story Of Abu Talha And His Terror Network

In the month October 2021, AQIS or the Al Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent released a video titled 'Don't Sit Idly by Grieving'. The video was targeted towards the Muslim population of Assam and Kashmir to perform Hijrah. This is how the operation against AQIS started in Assam.

Investigating the details and digging deep, it has come to notice that at least 50 individuals associated with the AQIS and also the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) were arrested from across the State. Most of them, however, were from Bongaigaon, Barpeta, Dhubri, Goalpara etc. However, two individuals managed to slip out of the police net. Both with a similar name- Abu Talha. One Abu Talha, however, had some aliases like Ikramul Haque/Abdullah Talha.

Now, after almost a year, Abu Talha alias Ikramul Haque alias Abdullah Talha is again in the news. Weeks after his arrest in Bangladesh on May 30, ABT-AQIS mastermind Abu Talha, who was in Assam Police and NIA radar, has confessed to his involvement in spreading the terror network in India. The confession has been reportedly made to Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

The operation that led to Abu Talha's arrest was carried out by the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

Speaking to Republic, a top intelligence officer in India has said that the Indian establishment and the agencies are closely monitoring the developments in Bangladesh. "Since there is no Extradition Treaty with Bangladesh, we immediately cannot comment on the possibilities of bringing him to India, but all I can tell you now is that India has opened all channels," he said.

Another top official in Assam also added that Abu Talha's arrest is a major blow to the AQIS as he is the one who was instrumental in spreading the web of terror in India. "This man was the main link, with his arrest now the link is down. But to ascertain up to what extent they had penetrated in India, it's important to examine him in our custody. Nevertheless, I can assure that in Assam, we managed to root them out before they could take any major shape," he said.

There are dozens of cases against Abu in India and two cases are registered in Assam, which were both subsequently taken up by NIA, separately. One was registered at Barpeta Police Station vide Case No.268/2022 U/S 120(b)/121/121(A) IPC R/W Sec 17/18/18(b)/19/20/UA(P)Act, R/W@ Sec 21(1)(c) Passport Act, 1967 R/W Sec 14(a)(b) of Foreigners Act, 1946 (Subsequently the case has been taken over by National Investigation Agency vide RC-02/2022/NIA-GUW dated 22/03/2022), and another at Matia Police Station, vide Case No. 105/22,U/S120(B)/121/121 (A) I.P.C.R/W sec. IS/IS(B)/19/20UA(P) Act (Subsequently the case has been taken over by National Investigation Agency vide RC-03/2022/NIA-GUW dated 26/09/2022).

Abu was active in Barpeta and Bongaigaon districts of Assam and according to top sources in Assam Police, he was one of the main masterminds behind the AQIS modules in Assam along with another Abu Tallah, who is still on the run.

Abu was in Bhopal for a considerable period of time and was the mastermind behind activating the ABT & AQIS modules in Madhya Pradesh and also parts of UP and Southern India, according to a top intelligence officer. As per confidential sources at the Dhaka Metropolitan Police, Abu Talha told interrogators that they have succeeded in establishing 11 sleeper cells inside India in Cooch Behar, Bhopal, Assam, Delhi and Tamil Nadu. Each sleeper cell comprises between five-eight members. Most of the members are trained for making IED and some of them are ready to sacrifice lives through suicide attacks.

He further said, they have underground connections with several leaders of Hefazat-e-Islam and were plotting terrorist attacks inside Bangladesh. He further added, AQIS is already having connections with Myanmar-based Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA).

During the interrogation, it has been learnt by the Dhaka Metropolitan Police that he first entered India with a tourist visa and got enrolled in Deoband, Uttar Pradesh. Later, he got an Aadhaar Card issued in the name Abu Talha Nur Hasen from West Bengal. He also obtained an Indian passport with the same name.

In the Passport and Aadhaar, his father's name was mentioned as Sabu Miyan and mother's name was Nabiya Begum. His address is mentioned as Village-Madankura, Singhimari, Cooch Behar, West Bengal

He also got Aadhaar issued in his wife Faria Afrin Anikar's name, however, in the card, it was mentioned as Mariam Khatun, whereas her father's name was Nanu Miyan. According to the confession he made to Dhaka Metropolitan Police, while studying in Deoband, he came in contact with one Aman who introduced him to AQIS. After joining the AQIS, he worked for the outfit's wing in Cooch Behar, Bhopal, Assam and Delhi and recruited new people. He also gave online classes to the new recruits in online and offline mode. His laptop and mobiles have been seized and sent for forensic examination. An operation has been initiated to nab his accomplices in Bangladesh.

The Metropolitan Police has decoded his encrypted apps through which he used to communicate with the AQIS members. It has come to light that they used the dark web to communicate, something Republic had reported exclusively in 2022.

Abu Talha was also in touch with AQIS top leader Wasim Omar and many other leaders of Al Qaeda as well. He was also in contact with Ansarullah Islam leader Maulana Usman Gani and Sheikh Tamim Al Adnani of Bangladesh.

Soon after the crackdown on AQIS and ABT modules in Assam, the State government took a firm stand against illegal Madrassas as well as those used as shelter by terrorists of AQIS-ABT and all were bulldozed.