Dhami Announces Rs 25 Lakh Ex-gratia For Ankita Bhandari’s Kin, Seeks Fast-track Hearing

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on September 28 announced Rs 25 lakh compensation for the kin of late Ankita Bhandari. He also informed that the judiciary has been urged to undertake the hearing of the case in a fast-track court. Significantly, a massive public outrage was triggered over the alleged murder of receptionist Ankita Bhandari, who was working at a resort in Rishikesh, by her employer.

Chief Minister’s office tweeted and said, “Chief Minister Shri @pushkardhami has directed the officials to give financial assistance of ₹ 25 lakhs to the kin of late Ankita Bhandari. He said that a request has been made to the Hon'ble Court for hearing in the fast track court so that the victim's family can get speedy justice.” The money will be paid from the CM’s Discretionary Fund, said Additional Secretary Navneet Pandey.

‘Investigation will be completed as soon as possible’

All help will be given to the family of Ankita Bhandari and the investigation will be completed at the earliest, said CM Dhami.

“The State Government is with Ankita’s family. We will extend all help to them. The case is being probed by an SIT [Special Investigation Team]. The investigation will be conducted impartially and completed as soon as possible,” he said and added that the killers will be given the harshest punishment so that it acts as a deterrent for other criminals.

19-year-old Ankita Bhandari was working as a receptionist at the Vanatra resort in Yamkeshwar of Pauri district, in Uttarakhand’s Rishikesh. Her body was found in the Chilla canal and it has been alleged that she was killed by former BJP leader’s son Pulkit Arya and his two associates for refusing to provide 'special services'. Pulkit Arya is the son of BJP leader Vinod Arya who was later suspended from the party after his son’s name emerged in the case.

IMAGE: Republic World / ANI