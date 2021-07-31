Dhanbad Death Case: Jharkhand CM Meets Judge's Kin; Assures 'govt's Priority Is Justice'

On Friday, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren met the family members of the deceased judge Uttam Anand and assured them that his government is serious about the probe. During the interaction at the state secretariat, his kin expressed satisfaction over the constitution of a high-level probe and an SIT. It also requested the CM to give a government job to Anand's wife on compassionate grounds. Meanwhile, Soren gave an assurance that the police will complete the investigation into this case at the earliest and ensure that the family gets justice.

Dhanbad judge's shocking death

Serving as the Additional District and Sessions Judge in Dhanbad, Uttam Anand was killed after being hit by an autorickshaw on Wednesday morning. This incident took place when he was out for a morning walk at the Randhir Verma Chowk near the district court in the Sadar police station area. After an autorickshaw driver found him lying in a pool of blood, he was rushed to the Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College and Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Meanwhile, his family contacted the Dhanbad Sadar police station after Anand didn't return to his residence until 7 am. The police reached the hospital after getting a call about an unclaimed body after which the judge's bodyguard identified him. Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Kumar told the media that the auto hit from the rear at about 5 am and fled the spot.

The suspicion about foul play strengthened after the CCTV footage emerged where an autorickshaw is seen going out of its way to the extreme left of the road and hitting the judge. on Wednesday night itself, the vehicle in question was seized from Giridih and brought to the Dhanbad police station. Based on the CCTV revelation, the deceased judge's father stressed that he was a "murder by conspiracy". So far, the police have arrested two suspects- Lakhan Verma and Rahul Verma in connection with their case.

SC and Jharkhand HC intervene

On Thursday, Supreme Court Bar Association chief Vikas Singh urged the apex court to take suo moto cognizance of the death of Dhanbad judge Uttam Anand. Noting that it is an important matter as the independence of the judiciary is under threat, he sought the transfer of the case to the CBI. At this stage, the apex court declined to interfere in the matter citing that the Jharkhand High Court had already taken suo-moto cognizance of this matter.

Jharkhand HC Chief Justice Ravi Ranjan converted the letter filed before the court by the Dhanbad Principal District Judge into a writ petition and ordered the formation of an SIT under the leadership of Additional DGP Sanjay Latkar. Expressing its displeasure over the delay in the registration of the FIR, it warned that the case will be handed over to the CBI if the court deems that the investigation is not heading in the right direction. Moreover, it asked the SIT to submit its report on August 3.