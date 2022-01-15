Dhanbad Judge Death Case: Jharkhand HC Asks CBI To Unearth Greater Conspiracy

The Jharkhand High Court on Friday once again reprimanded CBI for the tardy progress in the probe into the murder of Dhanbad judge, Uttam Anand while adding that there is a greater conspiracy into the matter which needs to be unearthed. The court had made a similar criticism last week while directing the investigation agency to file an affidavit on the new developments in the investigation. This time, during the virtual hearing a division bench comprising Chief Justice Dr Ravi Ranjan and Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad made an oral observation that the murder has not happened because of theft of a mobile phone or any other trivial matter.

The matter has been adjourned to January 21, however the bench has also ordered CBI to produce reports of the narco test conducted on the two accused who have been arrested in the case.

Dhanbad judge death case: Jharkhand HC pulls up CBI over investigation

The high court has on multiple occasions pulled up CBI in the case. In October, it had rapped the agency for filing a "stereotype" charge-sheet in the case, saying it could not substantiate the charges made against the accused. Prior to that, in August the HC had directed the CBI to ensure proper security to the two accused in the death case of Dhanbad Judge Uttam Anand and if required use air travel for their movement as they were crucial for the investigation. In the latest, the Jharkhand HC, on January 7, Friday, had reprimanded for the tardy progress in the probe into the murder of Dhanbad judge, Uttam Anand and directed it to file an affidavit on the new developments in the investigation.

Dhanbad Judge death case: What happened

CCTV footage showed that the additional district judge was jogging on one side of a fairly wide road near the district court at Randhir Verma Chowk early on July 28 when a heavy au2to-rickshaw veered towards him, hit him from behind, and fled the scene. Some locals found him lying in a pool of blood and took him to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The Supreme Court had directed Jharkhand High Court to monitor the investigation in the case.

(With PTI inputs)