Dhanbad Judge Death: CBI Files First Chargesheet In Case, Accuses 2 Of Murder

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday filed its first chargesheet in the death of Jharkhand district judge Uttam Anand who was run over by an auto-rickshaw in July. In its chargesheet, the CBI has charged two persons -- the driver of the auto-rickshaw and its helper with murder.

The development comes weeks after the Jharkhand High Court dismissed a report tabled by CBI as 'vague and unclear', asking the investigating agency to be specific in its probe into the Dhanbad Judge's death case. On October 8, the CBI had told the court that the two persons, who had been arrested in the case, had accepted their connection with several persons who are under the CBI scanner. They told the court that names could not be disclosed since it was 'too early' to do so. This had warranted a strong response from the HC division bench of Chief Justice Ravi Ranjan and Justice Gautam Kumar Choudhary who asked the team to be more accurate in furnishing details of the investigation.

In its chargesheet filed today, the CBI has held Driver Lakhan Verma and his assistant Rahul Verma as the main persons responsible for the death of Uttam Anand. Both had been arrested a day after CCTV footage captured their auto going out of the way to mow down the late judge. The two have also been accused of tampering with evidence and giving false information. The next hearing before the HC is scheduled for October 21.

Dhanbad judge death

On July 28, whilst out on his morning run, the serving Additional District and Sessions Judge in Dhanbad, Uttam Anand, who hailed from Hazaribag, was killed after being hit by an autorickshaw which appeared to clearly swerve on an empty straight road to run over him. The incident took place when Anand was out for a morning walk at the Randhir Verma Chowk near the district court in the Sadar police station area. He was admitted to the nearby Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College and Hospital after an auto-rickshaw driver found him lying in a pool of blood, following which he succumbed to his injuries.